Trick or Treating in City and Village

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2026 at 6:30am

Trick or Treating kicks off a two night run tonight in Jacksonville and South Jacksonville.

Trick or Treating runs from 6 to 9 PM, and residents are asked to keep the kids within a five block radius.

Jacksonville police chief Doug Thompson says his officers will be ready.

Thompson has hired back officers for the next two nights to help with patrols.

Thompson says popular streets on the city’s west side will be blocked off.

He says Park and College will be closed to thru traffic, as will State and Pine, Caldwell, Sandusky, and Webster. He says residents who live there will be allowed through.

Thompson urges the public to report any suspicious activity. He also encourages parents to check the treats before the children eat them, and bring in any candy the parents have questions about.