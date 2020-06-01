Triopia FB Title game from 1975

By Gary Scott on June 1, 2020 at 10:02am

Football takes center stage for the classic broadcast planned for this Friday on WEAI.

We head back to 1975, and the state title football game between Triopia, and Princeville for the Class 1A crown.

It was a record setting day for Triopia senior running back Jay Wessler.

Triopia had finished second in the first ever 1A playoff title game the year before under Don Kemp. The team would return for 1976, to finish 2nd again.

But, in 1975, Triopia won it all. Jerry Symons, Ron Tendick and Mike Adams had the play by play call of the game.

WEAI will start a pre-game set up at 6, and follow with the game. The Cardinal game that night, game 3 of the Mets-Cards NLCS playoffs from 2006 will follow the football game.