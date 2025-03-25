Triopia finds a new Athletic Director

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2025 at 7:20pm

A teacher with 17 years experience in the classroom has been hired to be AD at Triopia High School next year.

She is Brooke Tracy. Tracy has been a kindergarten teacher at Triopia the last four years.

Triopia principal Joe Kuhlman says Tracy has strong organizational skills and has shown the ability to connect with students and the staff.

Kuhlman says Tracy will step in the long line of Triopia ADs, such as Don Kemp, Gene Farmer, Jeff Stephens and Rich Thompson.

Thompson is stepping down to retire after this school year.

