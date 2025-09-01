Triopia Graduate One of the Winners in the Dreams Drawing

By Gary Scott on August 31, 2025 at 7:55pm

A Concord couple active in community events in the Jacksonville and Concord area are the big winners in the Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing.

David and Nicole Meyer claim the winning ticket worth $100-thousand.

The drawing was done Sunday night at the tail end of Family Fun Festival.

The $1-thousand winners were Barb Grizzle of Roodhouse, Cory Brown of Winchester, Tom Gain of Colorado, Emily Copeland and Carl Leak of Waverly, Keegan Taylor, Larry Brumley, and Gaylen Turner of Jacksonville, and Geraldine Wagner of Beardstown.

Justin Horton of Jacksonville was the $10-thousand winner, and Scott Rawlings of Jacksonville won $40-thousand.

The Dreams tickets sold out Friday afternoon. Chairman Amy White admits she was nervous.

But, she said the final week went fast, and agents sold over 500 tickets in the final few days.

White says proceeds from the sales, thanks to the support from sponsors goes right back into the schools.

She says the funds help pay for items not included in the normal school budget, such as computer upgrades and other new technology.

Sixty two prizes were doled out in the final drawing.

The complete list of the winners is on the RCHSOSS Dreams site and on the Facebook page.