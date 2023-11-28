Triopia is Taking Apps for Head Football Coach

Triopia High School is looking for a new football coach.

The school district posted on its Facebook page last night that it is seeking applications for a head football coach for the 2024-25 season.

Adam Brockhouse has served as head coach. He has been head coach at Triopia through five seasons.

Triopia was 1 and 8 this season and 0-5 in the WIVC North. His overall record at Triopia was 13 and 29.

No reason was given for the change. We have reached out for comments from athletic director Rich Thompson and Brockhouse. Thompson says he cannot comment on personnel matters.

Brockhouse says he did not resign. He did say..quote..During my evaluation, I received an excellent on my coaching evaluation from the administration. At the end of the meeting, they told Brockhouse the board wanted to talk about opening the football job. A week later, the superintendent, Adam Dean and principal Joe Kuhlman sat Brockhouse down and said…quote..they were going to reopen the coaching job, or I could submit my letter of resignation.” end quote.

Brockhouse previously had served as head football coach at West Central.