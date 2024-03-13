Triopia Names Winkleman As Next Head Football Coach

Triopia CUSD #27 officials have announced that Cody Winkleman at the new High School Head Football Coach.

Previous Head Coach Adam Brockhouse was relieved of his duties by the district in late November after five seasons and a 13-29 record. Brockhouse’s tenure had just one winning season, going 4-2 during the shortened COVID spring season.

Winkleman is a 2005 graduate of Triopia High School, where he was a stand out on the football team that had one quarterfinal and two semifinal appearances in the 1A playoffs. Winkelman has been an assistant coach at Beardstown High School from 2011-2016 where he served as a running backs, linebacker, and offensive coordinator. He has also assisted on the Triopia staff for the past three years by helping lead running backs, defensive backs, and special teams. He has also served as an assistant on the high school basketball team for the past year.

Winkleman has also been a special education teacher with the Triopia school district since 2020.