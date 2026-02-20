Triopia Picks New VB coach

The Triopia school board has hired a coach with a background in Pleasant Plains as a new coach.
Jade Hatton has been hired to replace Shelley Ganz, who retired after last season.
Hatton is a graduate of Ottawa University, where she played volleyball in Kansas. She was also a member of the 2018 state title team at Pleasant Plains.
She is currently a 4th grade teacher at Virginia Grade School.
Triopia athletic director Brooke Tracy says says Hatton has a deep knowledge of the game, and promotes quick and aggressive play.