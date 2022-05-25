Triple J Meats Closes In Roodhouse

Residents of Northern Greene County will once again have to drive to get groceries.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Triple J Meats in Roodhouse closed its doors as of May 13th. The store was opened by Clint Jones in November 2020. The business opened with its wide selection of meat that Jones had been known for operating as a food truck throughout the area for a number of years before deciding on a permanent location.

Jones also wanted the North Greene area to have a grocery store after the local Meehan’s and then Krogers in White Hall & Carrollton went out of business. Alongside fresh meat, the store offered fruit, vegetables, dairy products, and a lunch and dinner counter.

Jones passed away on December 24, 2021 from Covid-19 related complications according to family members talking to the Greene Prairie Press.

Jones’ family continued to operate the store after his death, until its recent closure. Family members believe they may have a buyer who will re-open the location at a later date.