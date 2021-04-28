“Troopon” Campaign Raises Over $100k Worth Since November

A local fundraiser aimed at assisting American service personnel achieved a milestone recently.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club announced today that the Troopon campaign of providing manufacturer’s coupons to American service personnel has now collected over $100,000 worth of coupons.

The club’s Troopon project coordinator, Jane Becker, informed the club at its April 27 meeting that coupons with a total redemption value of $112,031.38 have been collected since the campaign began last November.

The program collects manufacturer’s coupons in drop-off boxes around the Jacksonville area, which are sorted by type, and then shipped to the “Support Our Troops” national non-profit organization in Daytona, Florida for distribution.

In a letter to Ms. Becker, the Support Our Troops team wrote, “These coupons reach countless hands of grateful military members, families, and children who express how exponentially helpful it is to receive coupons from citizens like you.”

Sunrise Rotary Club President Jay Jamison says the club urges those who clip coupons to continue using them at local retailers. He says those who do not use them are encouraged to donate them to the club who will then make sure they are sent to service personnel around the globe who can use them.

Sunrise Rotary/Support Our Troops drop-off boxes are located at: Jacksonville County Market, Production Xpress, The MBroidery Shop, Jacksonville AMVETS, Jacksonville Wal-Mart (at the service desk), Jacksonville American Legion, Jacksonville VFW, Gordon Jumper CPA, PermaBound, Hamilton’s, and House of Ink.”

Jamison says the club is thanking all of the supporters of the program, with special thanks going to the staff and residents of Cedarhurst Jacksonville for their contributions to the project.

The Sunrise Rotary Club meets every Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in South Jacksonville at 7 a.m.