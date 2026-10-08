Trout Fishing returns to Nichols Park

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:23am

Anglers in the Jacksonville area will soon have another opportunity to cast a line at Nichols Park.

Morgan Lake at Nichols Park will again be stocked for the Illinois fall trout fishing season, which officially opens at 5 a.m. Saturday, October 17th.

An early catch-and-release period begins October 3rd at select locations, although anglers cannot keep any trout until the regular season opens.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout at locations around the state each fall. The daily limit during the regular season is five trout, and anglers must have a valid Illinois fishing license and inland trout stamp.

Anglers should check with the Jacksonville Parks Department for its specific opening time and regulations before heading out.