Trout Fishing-Stocking

By Gary Scott on October 23, 2025 at 10:44am

The state has begun stocking ponds and lakes around the state with trout.

The stocking process was delayed by warm temperatures earlier. Trouts stocked in waters warmer than 68-degrees could experience high mortality.

The official start of the fall trout season was last Saturday. But, the state said all the trout should be stocked by the end of this month.

Among the locations for the stocking include Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Gridley Lake at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife, and Siloam Springs in Adams County.

Fishing licenses and trout stamps are needed for trout fishing.