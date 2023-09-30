Trout Season Coming to the Area in October

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department is announcing that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking trout at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park next month.

The fall trout season will open up on Saturday October 21st. The trout will be released in the middle section of Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, east of the road bridge when it is safe to do so. IDNR said in a press release this week that trout may be stocked later this year due to water temperatures being warmer than 70 degrees. IDNR will stock the early catch-and-release sites as soon as water temperatures cool and will provide updates on the ifishillinois.org website and social media channels.

There will be a period of only catch and release fishing from October 7th to October 21st. It is only after the season opens up on October 21st that you may keep your trout.

The daily catch limit for each angler is 5 trout. All anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp that can be purchased where licenses are sold.

For those outside of Jacksonville, trout will also be stocked at Gridley Lake at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish & Wildlife Area in Cass County; Beaver Dam Lake in Macoupin County, and Lake Springfield.

For more information or any questions please contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.