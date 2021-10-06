Trout Stocking to Begin Ahead of Fall Trout Season at Morgan Lake

The City of Jacksonville is gearing up for the fall trout fishing season.

The Jacksonville Parks and Lakes Department announced today that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking trout at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

There will be a period of catch and release only fishing ahead of the opening of the fall trout season on Saturday, October 16.

The Parks and Lakes Department is stressing that prior to October 16th, only catch and release fishing for trout is permitted. It is only after the season opens on October 16 that you may keep your fish.

The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout. All anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp that may be purchased where licenses are sold.

For more information or any questions about the rules and regulations, contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.