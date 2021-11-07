Truck Collision Sends Rushville Man to Hospital

A Rushville man was sent to an area hospital after two trucks collided in rural Schuyler County yesterday morning.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 1988 Kenworth Straight Truck driven by 52 year old Christopher D. Klitz of Rushville was northbound on Illinois Route 100, just south of Frederick in rural Schuyler County. A 2019 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer driven by 39 year old Kevin J. Searle of East Peoria was traveling directly behind. Klitz slowed his vehicle to turn right into the ADM Grain Elevator. Searle failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of Klitz’s truck. Both units overturned.

Searle refused medical attention at the scene by EMS. Klitz was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. Searle was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.