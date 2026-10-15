Truck driver okay after truck ends up on top of guard rail

By Benjamin Cox on October 15, 2026 at 10:28am

A driver of a panel truck appears to be okay after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel on Monday morning on East Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Police, local EMS and Jacksonville Fire & Rescue were called to the 800 block of East Morton Avenue at the Mauvaisterre Creek bridge shortly before 7:30 Monday morning. The unidentified driver for Penske Leasing & Rental Company told dispatch that he believed he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the guardrail while traveling eastbound over the bridge.

The truck was stopped on top of the guardrail and had to be removed by a specialty crane, closing down the eastbound lanes of traffic for nearly an hour.

The unidentified driver was cited for improper lane usage. No injuries were reported.