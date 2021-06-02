Truck vs. Semi Collision in Schuyler County Sends Man to Area Hospital

A truck and semi collided southwest of Rushville yesterday afternoon sending one man to hospital via helicopter.

Illinois State Police District 20 received a report of a two-vehicle crash at 4:04 yesterday afternoon on U.S. Route 24 at Scotts Mill Road southwest of Rushville. A gray 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 53 year old Michael D. Jones of Sterling was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 24 near the intersection of Scotts Mill Road and then, according to state police reports, the truck crossed the center line of the roadway. A green 2002 Freightliner semi driven by 27 year old Raheem K. Johnson of Park Forrest was traveling eastbound at the same location and was sideswiped by Jones’ pickup.

Jones’ truck came to rest in the westbound lane. Johnson’s semi swerved off the roadway onto the northside of Route 24 and came to rest in a nearby cornfield. Jones was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Johnson and his two passengers reported no injuries.

Jones was later cited for improper lane usage and prohibited use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. Jones’ current status is unknown.