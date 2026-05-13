Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on May 13, 2026 at 6:55am

Routt was stopped by Brown County in the WIVC tournament title game yesterday 9-0.

Triopia suffered its first loss of the year, falling to Calhoun for the title yesterday 9-7.

Elsewhere, in baseball yesterday, JHS edged Rochester 7-6. In other action, Beardstown fell to Illini West 15-7. Pittsfield stopped Liberty 4-3. Carlinville stopped New Berlin 9-5. North Mac struck down Macon Meridian 6-3.

In softball, JHS lost to Rochester 15-10. Elsewhere, Midwest Central ripped Beardstown 7-1. New Berlin tripped up Nokomis 10-3. Tri City downed Pleasant Plains 7-4. Auburn slipped past Pawnee 7-6. North Mac was downed by Litchfield 9-2.

In soccer, JHS shut down Lincoln 9-0.

The JHS boys tennis team downed Maroa Forsyth at Illinois College 7-2.

This afternoon on the baseball field, JHS hosts Southeast. WEAI will carry the game live, starting about 4:15.

Elsewhere in the area, North Greene will plays at Lutheran. North Mac hosts Edinburg. Beardstown hosts Macomb. Pleasant Plains plays at Lincoln. Western heads to Liberty. Rushville Industry hosts Illini West.

In softball, Midwest Central travels to Pleasant Plains.

The JHS boys tennis team hosts Springfield High at Illinois College.