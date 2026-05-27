Tue Scores Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2026 at 6:21am

In softball post season, Triopia walloped Liberty 11-0.

In post season soccer, Pleasant Plains stopped Mount Zion 7-0 at Rochester.

Jacksonville opens play in baseball post season today. The Crimsons will travel to Mattoon to play the host school. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame about 4:15.

On WEAI, we will be at Liberty, where Routt plays Rushville Industry, starting at 4:15.

In other action, West Central plays Brown County at Mendon Unity at 4. GNW plays Nokomis at Morrisonville at 7.

In 2A action, North Mac plays the host school at Litchfield at 6. Pleasant Plains hosts Auburn at 4:30, followed by Rochester and New Berlin at 7. Porta/AC battles Beardstown at Williamsville at 4:30.

In softball, Calhoun plays Okawville at 4:30 at home.