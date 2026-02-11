Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on February 11, 2026 at 6:22am

We had basketball on both stations last night.

Routt Catholic stopped South County 58-47 at Waverly.

Trojans defeated North Greene at Virginia last night 44-39.

Around the area, West Central downed Payson 60-43. Carrollton slipped past Jersey High 53-50. Roxana powdered GNW 72-49. New Berlin tripped up Auburn 47-40. Brown County thumped Western 59-37. North Mac hammered Hillsboro 71-34. Beardstown lost to Pittsfield 69-53. Porta/AC rolled Pleasant Plains 61-47. Rushville Industry fell to West Prairie 56-42. Springfield nipped Cahokia 71-68. Normal U High downed Dunlap 52-36. Lincoln was thumped by East Peoria 58-31.

The Illinois College men fell at Grinnell. In girls action 100-93, and the IC women won 74-62.

Tonight in boys action, GNW is on the road at Gillespie. Griggsville Perry hosts Elsberry. Calhoun plays at Marquette Catholic. Auburn plays at Pittsfield. Rushville Industry is on the road at Macomb. MacArthur goes cross town to Eisenhower.

In girls action, JHS hosts SHG at the Bowl. New Berlin/South County welcomes in Calvary.