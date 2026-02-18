Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2026 at 5:54am

Last night, we were at Jersey High in Jerseyville, where the Crimsons dropped the Panthers 68-44.

Around the area, Routt rolled Decatur St Teresa 61-44. South County edged Lutheran 47-44. Triopia lost on the road at Griggsville 47-26. West Central dropped Camp Point 48-45. GNW held off Lincolnwood 47-43. Pawnee held off North Greene 51-42. New Berlin held off Williamsville 52-46. Porta/AC downed Auburn 51-42. Beardstown defeated Lewistown 57-47. North Mac ripped Pana 62-50. Calhoun beat Pittsfield 75-55. Pleasant Plains blasted Illini Central 57-26. Rochester fought off Champaign Centennial 72-62. Normal U lost to Tolono Unity 46-47. SHG dropped Pontiac 77-44. Glenwood lost to Peoria 57-32.

In girls post season tonight, JHS opened play at Highland against Glenwood and lost 67-13.

Carrollton rolled Edinburg South Fork 73-31 at Greenfield, and GNW lost to Nokomis 62-35. At Bluffs, West Central ripped Western 52-19, and Triopia stopped Calhoun 46-30. Brown County eliminated Camp Point 68-34.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays at Taylorville. WEAI will be there to broadcast the game about 6:45 with the pregame.

Around the area, Brown County will be at Carrollton. Liberty plays at Griggsville. MacArthur heads for Mount Zion. Illini West is at Rushville.

Illinois College has a softball doubleheader at Illinois Wesleyan. The IC basketball teams host Cornell.