Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on March 4, 2026 at 5:45am

Routt is headed to the sectional title game at Nokomis, after throttling Bunker Hill 67-50.

In 2A action, QND defeated Roxana 59-47 at Pleasant Plains.

In 3A action, at Waterloo, Centralia ripped Troy Triad 58-38. MacArthur pummeled Champaign Centennial 85-63 at Mahomet.

The Illinois College softball team had two more games in Florida yesterday 5-1 over Elizabethtown College and 5-4 over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Tonight, we head to Waterloo, where the Crimsons play a very good East St Louis team. The tip off is set for 7, and our pregame on WEAI will start about 6:45.

At Nokomis, Brown County faces Calhoun. Game time is scheduled for 7. Rochester has a 7 PM game with Staunton at Pleasant Plains. Springfield and Normal U High square off at Mahomet Seymour.

The Illinois College baseball team plays two today in Florida, with games against the University of Dubuque and Grove City College.