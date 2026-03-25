Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on March 25, 2026 at 5:32am

The JHS baseball team rolled over Lincoln 10-3, and the softball team downed Lincoln at Future Champions 2-1.

Elsewhere, Havana blanked Porta/AC 1-0. Pittsfield fell to Williamsville 7-1. Brown County ripped Western 17-2.

In softball, GNW blasted East Alton Wood River 15-0. Triopia blasted Calhoun 13-4. Pleasant Plains knocked off Havana 9-3. Porta/AC rolled over QND 11-1. Pittsfield shut out West Prairie 10-0.

Springfield blanked JHS in soccer 5-0. Auburn lost to Gillespie 9-5.

The Illinois College softball team sweeps Greenville 5-3 and 2-1. The IC tennis teams shut down Kaskaskia 7-0.

JHS hosts Calhoun in baseball this afternoon.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Athens. GNW will play at Carlinville. Beardstown hosts Canton. Camp Point goes to Rushville.

In softball, New Berlin is home for Pittsfield. North Greene welcomes Brown County. Beardstown hosts Payson. Calhoun welcomes in Alton. Rushville Industry heads for Liberty. Western is at QND.

JHS plays soccer at Litchfield. Pleasant Plains heads for SHG.