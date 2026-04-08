Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2026 at 7:00am

Yesterday, JHS lost to Glenwood 9-2.

In other baseball, New Berlin shut down Illini Central 10-0. Nokomis thumped GNW 10-0. Pleasant Plains rolled Stanford Olympia 14-6. Carrollton blanked Staunton 2-0. Western goes to Rushville. Beardstown lost to West Hancock 4-3

In softball, JHS was shut out by Glenwood 11-0.

Around the area, GNW fell to Beardstown 14-9. Midwest Central rolled over New Berlin 16-3. Athens blanked Auburn 11-0. Pittsfield stopped Macomb 16-0. North Greene lost to Southwestern 13-2. Pleasant Plains lost to Stanford Olympia 8-3. Porta/AC clipped Maroa Forsyth 2-1.

The JHS soccer team fell to Normal U High 1-0. Carlinville shut down North Mac 3-0. Pleasant Plains crushed Stanford Olympia 12-0.

The JHS boys tennis team lost to Macomb 5-4. The Illinois College baseball team split with Monmouth, winning 11-10 after losing the first game 8-7.

We are back on the air with JHS baseball later today.

JHS hosts Normal U High, and the pregame on WEAI begins at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Southwestern. West Central hosts South Fulton. Calhoun goes to Gillespie. New Berlin hosts Springfield. Beardstown heads for Pittsfield.

In softball, JHS plays at Normal U High.

In other action, GNW heads for Nokomis. Camp Point plays at Barry. North Mac plays at Carlinville. A-Town plays at Havana.

In soccer, Beardstown goes to Litchfield. Riverton travels to Pleasant Plains. The IC tennis team hosts Southwestern College.