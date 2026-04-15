Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on April 15, 2026 at 7:01am

Triopia lost to Greenfield-Northwestern 13-6.

Elsewhere, Carrollton blasted North Greene 15-0.. New Berlin nailed Auburn 5-3. Pleasant Plains edged Maroa Forsyth 2-1. Havana defeated Beardstown 13-7. Athens held off Porta/AC 5-4

The JHS softball team rolled over Decatur Eisenhower 15-0.

Elsewhere, Triopia clipped GNW 5-4. Porta/AC lost to Athens 13-11. New Berlin fell to Auburn 14-3. Rushville Industry smashed Mendon Unity 16-0. Pleasant Plains held off Maroa Forsyth 12-0.

The JHS boys tennis team clipped Quincy Notre Dame 6-3.

The Illinois College men’s tennis team stopped Monmouth 6-1.

We will be at Future champions Field late this afternoon for baseball action for JHS. The Crimsons host West Central. The pregame show starts about 4:15.

In other baseball in the area, Routt plays at Glenwood. Brown County plays at Astoria. Pittsfield heads for QND. Beardstown goes to Rushville.

The JHS softball team hosts West Central.

In other action, Pittsfield plays at Barry.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains comes to Chatham.

The JHS track and field teams are in action. The JHS girls track team welcomes SHG and Springfield High. The boys team goes to the Solon Invitational in Springfield.