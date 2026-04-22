Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2026 at 7:16am

JHS Crimsons blanked Decatur MacArthur 10-0 yesterday.

Around the area, Carrollton downed Triopia 7-3. Pittsfield blasted Western 15-0. Porta/AC rolled past New Berlin 14-3. Auburn ripped Illini Central 12-0. Brown County dropped Mendon Unity 12-2. Pleasant Plains shut down Athens 13-3.

In softball, JHS blasted Decatur MacArthur 19-1.

Around the area, Triopia stopped Carrollton 6-3. New Berlin was ripped by Porta/AC 15-1. North Greene was hammered by Liberty 21-9. Pittsfield bounced Pleasant Hill 15-2. Pleasant Plains was knocked off by Athens 6-1. North Mac lost to Vandalia 18-4. Rushville Industry easily outlasted South Fulton 13-2.

The JHS soccer team fell to SHG 1-0.

The IC women’s tennis team lost at Greenville 5-2.

The Routt baseball team goes yo Father McGivney this afternoon.

JHS will host SHG. WEAI carries the game live starting at 4:15. Elsewhere, West Central plays at Springfield Lutheran.

The JHS softball team plays at SHG. In other action, QND plays at Barry. Calhoun welcomes Edwardsville. GNW heads for Gillespie. Brown County plays at West Prairie. New Berlin is at Stanford Olympia. Pleasant Plains welcomes Taylorville.

In soccer, Pleasant Plains welcomes in Beardstown

The JHS girls’ track and field team goes to Rochester.