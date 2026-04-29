Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2026 at 7:00am

The Routt baseball team stopped Mount Pulaski yesterday 3-0.

In baseball action yesterday, Payson dropped Western 4-1. West Central was blanked by Brown County 5-0. Calhoun fell to Jersey High 3-2. Pleasant Plains rolled over New Berlin 14-1. Porta/AC dropped Illini Central 8-0.

In softball, Pittsfield beat Liberty 3-2.

Today, the Routt baseball game at Triopia will be made up today. The pregame on WEAI will be at 4:15.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts North Mac. GNW welcomes Pawnee. Pittsfield plays at New Berlin.

In softball, Routt goes to Calhoun. Beardstown hosts Brown County. New Berlin heads to Maroa Forsyth. Pittsfield hosts Griggsville Perry. Pleasant Plains welcomes Mount Zion.

Auburn plays at Southeast in soccer.

The JHS boys and girls track teams host a meet today as part of senior night.