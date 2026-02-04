Tue Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on February 4, 2026 at 6:55am

Last night, Jacksonville stopped Southeast 51-35.

On WEAI, we were at Bluffs, Routt rolled West Central 64-26.

Around the area, Carrollton tripped GNW in overtime 51-48. Calhoun thumped Triopia 60-45. South County was beaten by Bunker Hill 72-66 in overtime. North Greene was edged by Mendon Unity 61-59. Porta/AC downed New Berlin 57-42. Pittsfield tripped Payson 59-49. Havana held off Peoria Heights 61-53. Auburn held off Pleasant Plains 41-39. Normal U High beat SHG 73-47. Springfield dropped Rochester 68-76. MacArthur stopped Lincoln 48-31. Glenwood won over Eisenhower 52-44.

In girls action, Springfield struck down JHS 57-18. Triopia downed Pittsfield 44-34. ISD lost to Faith Baptist 37-35.

In boys action tonight, GNW plays at North Mac. Brown County welcomes in West Hancock. Pittsfield travels to Griggsville. Beardstown will be at Mendon Unity.

In girls action, Brown County comes to Greenfield. Porta/AC is at Carlinville. Pleasant Plains stays home for Civic Memorial.