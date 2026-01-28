Tues Scores-Wed Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 28, 2026 at 6:25am

We carried two games live last night on WEAI.

We started with South County’s win over Beardstown 58-41, followed by Carrollton win over South Fulton 86-26, and then the Griggsville Perry win over Triopia 53-50 from Triopia.

Around the area , West Central fell to North Mac 52-49. Auburn lost to Riverton 59-50. Havana lost to West Prairie 62-59. Brown County was stopped by Illini West 62-42. Pleasant Plains nailed New Berlin 61-40. Pittsfield dropped Camp Point 54-45. Porta/AC rolled Athens 55-28. MacArthur thumped Champaign Central 65-51. Rochester downed Taylorville 79-55.

In girls action last night, Pleasant Plains lost to Washington 65-50. The Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament resumed night after a night off from the weather. GNW pounded Lincolnwood 45-18.

The Illinois College men’s basketball team tripped Knox College 61-58. The IC women lost 98-83.

There are no games tonight at the Triopia boys tournament.

Elsewhere, Payson plays at Calhoun. Brown County goes to Mendon Unity. North Greene is home for Southwestern.

Tonight at the Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament, West Central plays Nokomis. Carrollton takes on Jerseyville. Rushville Industry goes to West Hancock. Porta/AC is at South County-New Berlin.