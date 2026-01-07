Tues Scores-Wed Sports

By Gary Scott on January 7, 2026 at 6:53am

Last night, Routt was narrowly defeated by one of the top 2A boys team in the state, Quincy Notre Dame 49-47.

The other game on WEAI saw Brown County drop GNW 44-34.

Around the area, South County smashed Mount Olive 61-33. Calvary beat Auburn 50-37. New Berlin downed Pawnee 42-39. Pittsfield was stopped by Pleasant Plains 48-38. Springfield beat Urbana 56-45. Beardstown was hammered by West Hancock 70-39. Glenwood held off Mount Zion 47-36. Normal U downed Lanphier 49-22. Eisenhower fell to Lincoln 32-23. MacArthur hammered Bloomington 81-44.

In girls play, Jacksonville lost to Rochester 37-26 at the Bowl. Pawnee blasted North Greene 46-20. GNW stopped Southwestern 35-25. Triopia beat Rushville 49-40. Pleasant Plains held off Springfield High 50-40.

In wrestling today, JHS is at Civic Memorial in Bethalto.

Around the area , North Greene heads for Griggsville. Pleasant Plains will head to North Mac.

In girls play, Porta/AC plays at Beardstown. Calhoun comes to Brown County. Carrollton hosts Jerseyville.

The JHS wrestling team is at Waterloo, and the boys swim team hosts SHG and ISVI at Illinois College.

The Illinois College basketball teams are at Lake Forest.