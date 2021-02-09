Tuesday Basketball

WEAI and WLDS will carry high school basketball tonight.

Jacksonville opens the boys’ basketball schedule tonight with a game on the road at Rochester. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45. On WEAI, we will feature action from Triopia, where the Routt Rockets will travel to play Triopia. The pre-game should begin about 7:15.

In other action around the area from the WIVC, West Central hosts Calhoun, Brown County goes to North Greene, and Greenfield Northwestern is at Griggsville.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin welcomes Maroa Forsyth, and Pleasant Plains travels to Williamsville. Elsewhere, Western hosts Brussels, and Rushville Industry heads for Pittsfield.

In the Central State Eight tonight, Springfield plays at Southeast, SHG is at Lanphier, and Glenwood heads for Decatur Eisenhower.

In girls’ action tonight, Jacksonville hosts Rochester, and Rushville Industry is at Brown County.

Last night on the boys’ side, South County opened with a win over Lutheran 48-41, North Mac slipped past Calrinville 61-41, Rochester fell to Hillsboro 65-56. In girls action, Routt dropped West Central 40-38, and South County fell to Lutheran 44-39.