Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2023 at 6:52am

The boys’ basketball season began last night, and we carried three games.

We started in Beardstown, where West Central dropped Rushville Industry 53-22.

From New Berlin, North Mac dropped Triopia 40-36 , and New Berlin rolled Springfield Lutheran 51-31.

Lanphier was thumped by Chicago Young 78-44. Pittsfield beat Liberty 40-35 at the Pittsfield Tournament. Auburn defeated Illini Central 63-52 at the Bill Rucks Tournament. Porta beat Payson 51-48.

On the girls side, Porta/AC beat Peoria Dunlap 50-46, Carrollton thumped New Berlin/South County 55-17, North Greene lost to Litchfield 38-22, Pleasant Plains downed Carlinville 53-22, Triopia lost to South Fork 46-35, and Auburn stopped North Mac 61-49.

Tonight at New Berlin, WEAI will carry the last two games on the boys’ Turkey tournament. Springfield Lutheran plays North Mac at 5. We will carry the final two games from New Berlin..Routt versus Macon Meridian and South County plays Lincolnwood.

At the Beardstown Turkey tournament, Hart Em meets Rushville at 5, followed by Brown County versus Galesburg sophomores, and West Central and Mendon Unity. Elsewhere, Auburn plays Edinburg in the Bill Rucks Thanksgiving Tournament. In the Pittsfield Tournament, Barry/Western plays Payson, Pleasant Hill plays Louisiana, and Pittsfield is also set to play.

In girls’ basketball, JHS hosts Rochester in the west gym as part of the Taylorville tournament in a non conference game, GNW plays Carlinville, and Porta/AC plays at West Central.