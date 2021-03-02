Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 2, 2021 at 6:49am

Jacksonville traveled to Lincoln last night, and lost to a very good defensive club.

Elsewhere, Calhoun fell to Bunker Hill 39-30, Brown County beat Western 52-35, SHG dropped Liberty 75-59 and Carrollton edged Payson 71-67.

In girls’ action, JHS lost to Pittsfield 42-12, Routt stopped Carrollton 41-32, and Porta/AC beat Pleasant Plains 45-40..

Tonight, we have games at the Bowl, and at the Dome.

Jacksonville hosts Decatur MacArthur, and the game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pregame show about 7. Routt welcomes in North Greene, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 7:15.

Around the area, West Central is at Griggsville Perry, New Berlin heads for Pleasant Plains, Carrollton plays at Greenfield Northwestern, Calhoun invites Pleasant Hill, Triopia heads for Brown County, Beardstown plays at Payson, Western comes to Pittsfield, and South County is at Pawnee.

Elsewhere in the CS8, Rochester plays at SHG, Southeast goes crosstown to Lanphier, and Springfield plays at Decatur Eisenhower.

The JHS girls go to Decatur MacArthur. Greenfield Northwestern is at Calhoun.

The JHS swim team celebrates senior night at home to compete against Glenwood and SHG.