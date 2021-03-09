Tuesday Basketball

By Benjamin Cox on March 9, 2021 at 6:36am

Jacksonville will be on the road tonight after a win.

The Crimsons beat Glenwood last night 48-40. Jacksonville will be on the road at Lanphier at 7:30. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with pregame at 7:15.

At the Waverly Tournament, the first two rounds are done after play at four different gyms last night.

Tri-City lost to Springfield-Lutheran 53-50, and Triopia slipped past Auburn 52-46.

At the Routt Dome, North Greene was upset by Edinburg 58-37, and Routt defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 46-31. Guard Cory Ronan, with his 9th point of the evening, surpassed the 1000-point threshold milestone for his career with the Rockets.

At Franklin, Calvary downed the Lincolnwood JV team 55-28, and North Mac stopped Lincolnwood’s Varsity 58-24.

At New Berlin, Carrollton was upset by the New Berlin JV team 62-55. New Berlin Freshman Gannon Dodd unofficially finished with 45 points. The New Berlin Varsity squad was upset by Athens 54-39.

No basketball is scheduled for the Waverly Tournament tonight.

In girls’ play, JHS lost to Southeast 33-29, Routt beat Tri City 56-30, Carrollton crushed North Greene 50-23, Williamsville over North Mac 52-39, and Brown County defeated Liberty 66-34.

Tonight, West Central welcomes Pittsfield, Calhoun goes to Griggsville-Perry, and Brown County plays at West Hancock.

In girls’ play, South County heads to Beardstown, Brown County heads to Mendon-Unity, Pittsfield plays at Triopia, Pleasant Hill welcomes in West Hancock, and West Central hosts Camp Point.

The JHS boys’ soccer team hosts Normal U-High this afternoon.

In local college action last night, the Illinois College women’s volleyball team dropped straight sets to Greenville University 25-22, 25-14.