Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on December 20, 2022 at 6:50am

In boys action, Greenfield Northwestern lost to Griggsville Perry 65-32, and Calhoun was beaten by Bunker Hill 63-58.

Last night in girls’ basketball, New Berlin/South County stopped Mount Olive 51-40, Triopia dropped Liberty 48-39, North Greene was hammered by Pawnee 49-20, North Mac rolled over Tri City 70-54, and Pleasant Hill dropped Louisiana 54-47.

Tonight, we are at Virginia and Winchester. Triopia hosts Western. Our pregame on WEAI begins about 7:10. On WLDS, we head to Winchester, where the Cougars host South County. Again, the pregame show about 7:10.

In other boys games, Westfair welcomes Grace Christian, Auburn goes to Calvary, Beardstown plays at Pleasant Plains, Rushville Industry goes to Payson, Brown County is on the road at Calhoun, and North Greene hosts South Fork.

In CS8 action, Glenwood goes to Lincoln, and Decatur Eisenhower brings in Champaign Central.

In girls’ action, West Central heads for Brown County, Beardstown welcomes in Williamsville, Pleasant Plains travels to Havana, Carrollton heads for Southwestern, and Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes Roxana.