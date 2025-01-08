Tuesday BB Scores-Wednesday BB

By Gary Scott on January 8, 2025 at 6:35am

Around the area, GNW beat Brown County 66-52, New Berlin fought off Pawnee 60-35, Auburn held off Calvary 84-66, Pittsfield was blasted by Pleasant Plains 55-30, Western lost on the road to Illini West 54-31, and Beardstown lost to West Hancock 64-19.

Around the CS8, Southeast stayed in Springfield to play at Lanphier but the game was called in the first quarter when a fight broke out, MacArthur thumped Bloomington 71-32, Normal U downed Tolono Unity 56-45, and Glenwood stopped Mount Zion 56-53.

The JHS girls lost at Rochester 56-19.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield beat Payson 79-22 and Triopia held off Rushville Industry 46-40.

We have a rare Wednesday night JHS boys basketball game tonight.

JHS hosts Collinsville. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 6:40.

Elsewhere, Illini Bluffs plays at Porta/AC, North Greene welcomes Griggsville Perry, and MacArthur welcomes Normal West.

In girls’ action, Beardstown plays at Porta/AC, Triopia heads for Payson, Calhoun welcomes Brown County, GNW plays at Southwestern, and Carrollton goes to Jersey High.

The Illinois College basketball teams are at Beloit College tonight.

The JHS swim team hosts Routt and ISVI at the Illinois College swimming pool.