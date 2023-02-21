Tuesday Girls’ Post Season Play

By Gary Scott on February 21, 2023 at 6:46am

Girls post season continues with sectional play around the state.

Routt plays Okawville at the Routt Dome tonight. The game tips off at 6. The second game is Calhoun versus Carlyle. The winners play for the title on Thursday.

Brown County meets Elmwood at 6 tonight at Abingdon. The winner gets the winner of the Havana-Annawan game Thursday.

At Pleasant Plains tonight, QND-Hillsboro will precede the Camp Point-Staunton game.

Meanwhile, the JHS boys’ wrestling team competes as a team at Chatham tonight in the regional duals.