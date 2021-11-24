Tuesday Night Basketball Results

By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2021 at 5:32am

Tonight, we have games at New Berlin and Jacksonville’s Bowl.

JHS opened the season at home against Edwardsville in the Crimson Classic last night and lost 49-44.

In Game 2 at the Bowl last night, Glenwood defeated Riverton 49-20.

At the New Berlin Bergschneider Tournament, North Mac beat Triopia 43-37, Routt thumped Lutheran 83-18, and Macon-Meridian beat South County 64-50.

At the Beardtown Tournament, Griggsville-Perry beat Rushville-Industry 66-34, Mendon-Unity downed Hart-Em 64-26, and West Central edged Brown County 67-57.

At the Pittsfield Tournament, Western lost to Payson-Seymour 65-31, and PORTA A/C beat Camp Point Central 46-37.

Elsewhere, SHG fell to Champaign-Centennial 67-56, Springfield slipped by Troy-Triad 49-48, Southeast lost to Peoria Manual 65-63, Pleasant Plains fell to Monticello 54-35, Rochester defeated Hillsboro in overtime 74-67, and Lanphier slipped by Metamora 62-57.

In girls action last night, JHS fell to Hillsboro 43-20, Springfield beat Belleville East 37-26, and Pittsfield over Rushville-Industry 38-17. At the Waverly Girls Tournament, North Greene lost to Auburn for 7th Place 62-25, and Triopia dropped North Mac for 5th Place 42-37.

In local college action, the Illinois College men fell on the road to Augustana 64-61.

Tonight, we have just one game to broadcast. South County plays Triopia at New Berlin at 5. The pre-game show starts around 4:45. The last two games are North Mac and Macon-Meridian at 6:30, and New Berlin versus Lincolnwood at 8.

At Beardstown tonight, Rushville-Industry plays at Brown County at 5, followed by West Central and Griggsville-Perry, and Southeastern and Beardstown.

At the Pittsfield Saukee Thanksgiving Tournament, Camp Point Central plays Liberty at 5, followed by Pittsfield and Payson. Elsewhere, Springfield plays Taylorville and SHG meets Belleville West.

In girls’ action tonight, South Fork plays Lutheran for third place at Waverly, followed by the title game between South County and Carrollton.

Elsewhere, Routt plays at Brown County.