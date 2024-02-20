Tuesday Post Season

By Gary Scott on February 20, 2024 at 6:27am

We were at three locations last night for the start of boys’ post season basketball.

We started at Franklin, where South County knocked off Barry-Western 64-36. We followed that with Triopia’s win over Brown County 70-23.

On WLDS, we were at the Routt dome, where Routt slipped by Edinburg South Fork 60-57. New Berlin downed Pawnee 48-37.

Elsewhere, Griggsville Perry hammered Greenview 78-15, and Lutheran fell to Calvary 80-53.

ISD was crushed by West Central 74-23, and Liberty upset Payson 63-59.

In the Carrollton regional, North Greene turned around Bunker Hill 46-27, and Carrollton held off Pleasant Hill 74-68. In the Madison regional, Greenfield Northwestern ran past Dupo 51-19.

Rushville Industry eliminated Bushnell Prairie City 61-42. Havana was beaten by Mason City 61-41.

At the 2A level, North Mac stopped Hillsboro 50-47 at Virden. Beardstown lost to Illini West 46-45. Porta/AC edged Athens 51-50.

In 3A action, SHG stopped Springfield 80-70, and Decatur Eisenhower thumped Bloomington 50-23.

Tonight, girls’ post season play resumes. West Central plays in the first game of the Nokomis Sectional at six against Father McGivney, followed by Carrollton and Okawville.

At Beardstown, Pleasant Plains meets Gillespie at 6, followed by Camp Point and Staunton. At the 3A level, Glenwood plays Mount Zion in the second game at 7:30 at Decatur MacArthur.