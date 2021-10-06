Tuesday Results

Routt rolled North Greene in WIVC Conference volleyball last night 25-14, 25-21.

Elsewhere in volleyball, JHS lost to Springfield High, Triopia was beaten by Carrollton, South County defeated New Berlin, GNW lost to Brown County, Pittsfield tripped Payson-Seymour, Pleasant Hill lost to Brussels, and Beardstown was beaten by Camp Point.

Cornell defeated the Illinois College Lady Blues in volleyball in 4 sets. IC’s men’s soccer came to a 0-0 draw with Illinois Wesleyan at home.

Senior nights were celebrated for the JHS Cross Country teams and the girls’ tennis team. In JHS girls’ cross country, Emma Wyman scored top honors individually with a time of 19:04, with Melanie Cunningham placing 4th with a time of 21:38. The boys’ top individual runner was Braylon Overton placing 7th with a time of 17:26. Both teams placed second in the triangular meet with Jerseyville and Taylorville yesterday.

Tonight, we are at Triopia for volleyball, Greenfield-Northwestern pays them a visit. WLDS will carry the match live, starting at about 7:10.

Elsewhere in volleyball action scheduled for tonight, Routt welcomes in Beardstown, PORTA A/C plays at North Mac, and Rushville-Industry is at Payson-Seymour.