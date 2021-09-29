Tuesday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 29, 2021 at 5:51am

Last night in volleyball, JHS won against SHG 14-25, 25-16, 25-18. Routt dropped Carrollton 25-22, 25-20.

Elsewhere, Barry-Western rolled Mendon-Unity, South County beat North Greene, and Athens took three sets to beat PORTA A/C.

In boys’ soccer, JHS was shut out by SHG 1-0.

JHS Boys’ Golf won at the Lincoln Elks by 21 strokes. Brady Kaufmann took medalist honors with a 2-under.

IC Men’s Soccer defeated Finlandia University at home yesterday 7-2. There overall record moves to 6-3.

Tonight, we broadcast from the west gym, where Jacksonville hosts Quincy-Notre Dame in volleyball. The pre-game show on WEAI starts at 7PM.

Elsewhere, Beardstown hosts West Hancock and North Greene heads for Calhoun.

The JHS Boys’ Golf Team competes at Lincoln Greens in the Springfield regionals today. The girls’ tennis team heads for Decatur-MacArthur; and soccer travels to Beardstown.

Illinois Men’s Soccer continues action today on the road in Lincoln to take on Lincoln Christian University. IC Women’s Soccer heads to Decatur to take on Millikin. Women’s Volleyball is home tonight to take on Dominican University.