Tuesday Scoreboard-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on December 17, 2025 at 8:01am

We broadcast two games last night, one on each station.

On WLDS, JHS stopped Civic Memorial 73-53.

On WEAI, South County defeated GNW 54-49.

Elsewhere, North Greene thumped ISD 77-27, West Central was unraveled by Calhoun 68-50, Triopia throttled Payson 53-40, New Berlin ran past Shelbyville 55-38, Brown County ripped Havana 56-29, Auburn lost to Vandalia 46-40, Griggsville Perry drilled Madison 57-35, Beardstown was hammered by Liberty 71-45, Porta/AC defeated North Mac 55-40, Pleasant Plains beat St Teresa 48-38, Glenwood edged Normal West 39-37, Lincoln downed Belleville West 46-43, Lanphier lost to Peoria Manual 52-42, MacArthur ripped Southeast 84-44, Normal U High lost to Prairie Central 62-30, and Springfield was nipped by Bloomington 77-73.

In girls action, JHS lost to Lanphier 59-38. West Central was beaten by Athens 47-37, and Western edged Monmouth 29-23.

In wrestling, JHS boys defeated Taylorville.

Tonight, we are back in Greenfield for a game between GNW and Southwestern. The pregame show starts about 7 on WEAI.

Elsewhere, Brown County plays Atlanta in the John Wood Community College Rumble on the River, and Carrolton hosts Western.

In girls action, Jacksonville plays at Cahokia, the Brown County girls team also plays Atlanta at John Wood, North Greene is at Payson, and Porta/AC hosts Midwest Central.