By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2025 at 12:07am

The volleyball schedule was busy around the area Tuesday night.

Jacksonville fell to Springfield in straight sets 20-25, 24-26.

Elsewhere, at the first night of the Meredosia Tournament, Triopia defeated Griggsville-Perry 25-15, 25-10. In other action, Augusta Southeastern defeated Beardstown 25-11, 25-12. Rushville beat West Prairie in three sets. Greenfield-Northwestern took down Lincolnwood in three. Pittsfield stopped Calhoun in three sets. Carrollton swept Jerseyville. New Berlin took down Edinburg in straight sets. Riverton swept North Mac. Pleasant Plains blanked Taylorville. Mendon-Unity dropped Barry-Western in straight sets.

Pending Tuesday scores are for Routt vs. Porta-A/C, Brown County vs. Warsaw at the Lady Suns Classic, and South County vs. North Greene at the Meredosia Tournament.

In boys’ soccer, Springfield stopped Jacksonville 3-1. Litchfield blanked North Mac 9-0.

JHS girls’ golf was victorious in a triangular meet with Taylorville and Lincolnwood. Myah Mefford led the Crimsons, shooting a 45.

In cross country, the Jacksonville H.S. cross country team hosted the Jacksonville Kickoff Meet at Community Park yesterday afternoon. On the girls’ side, Troy Triad took home the top spot. Jacksonville finished third. In individual results, Millie Schumacher finished second with a time of 18:27. Zorina Bohannon finished seventh with a time of 20:29. On the boys’ side, Quincy was the top team with Jacksonville finishing fourth.

On the sports schedule for Wednesday, JHS boys’ golf hosts Jerseyville and Glenwood at The Links. JHS girls’ tennis heads to Springfield to take on SHG.

In volleyball, Routt welcomes Calhoun. WEAI will carry the game live starting at 7:15 and then join the Cardinals baseball game in progress afterwards.

Play continues at the Meredosia Tournament – South County takes on Griggsville-Perry, Pleasant Hill meets Triopia, and West Central takes on North Greene. Rushville-Industry locks up with Barry-Western at the Lady Suns Classic in Augusta. Beardstown meets Brown County also in Augusta.

In boys’ soccer, SHG visits Beardstown. Pleasant Plains goes to Riverton.

Illinois College women’s tennis and the men’s soccer team head to Decatur to face Millikin. The IC Women’s soccer team heads to Rock Island to take on Augustana.