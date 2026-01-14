Tuesday Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on January 14, 2026 at 6:32am

Jacksonville was crushed by Decatur against MacArthur last night 82-58.

Meanwhile, at Winchester last night..Carlinville stopped Western 52-30, GNW eliminated Camp Point 55-45, and Staunton rolled Porta/AC 56-44.

From the Sangamon County tournament last night at Lincoln Land, Riverton ripped Auburn 53-37, Williamsville downed Pleasant Plains 33-23, and Calvary defeated Pawnee 52-43.

Around the area, Beardstown thumped South Fulton 64-46, North Mac crushed Lincolnwood 66-44, and Pittsfield beat back Rushville 48-31. In CS8 play, Normal U struck down play Eisenhower 61-52, SHG was upended by Lanphier 61-53, Lincoln rolled Mahomet Seymour 64-38, Rochester pounded Glenwood 53-28, and Springfield took down Southeast 74-45.

In girls play, Alton Marquette slipped past Carrollton 32-22, South County/New Berlin hammered Mount Olive 57-26, and Pleasant Plains rolled Pittsfield 54-20. At North Greene, Triopia stopped Bunker Hill 65-26, GNW beat Maryville 39-32, and Calhoun clipped Western 35-23.

Action tonight comes from Winchester, where Carrollton opens at 5:30 against Payson, followed by Triopia and North Greene, and finish with Calhoun and West Central The pregame show on WEAI starts about 5:15.

Tonight at the Sangamon County Tournament, Calvary plays Riverton at 6:30. Tri City opens against Auburn at 5, and Athens and Lutheran square off at 8.

In girls’ action, Havana plays at Porta. Rushville Industry and Bushnell Prairie City meet.

At North Greene, North Greene plays Western, followed by Triopia and GNW.