Tuesday Scores-Wed Sched

By Gary Scott on December 3, 2025 at 9:33am

JHS will make up the game lost over the weekend against Glenwood with a game at Chatham tonight.

It is the normal starting time for the non conference affair, so the pregame show on WLDS will start about 6:45.

The New Berlin Gene Bergschneider Turkey Tournament finally finishes later today. WEAI will carry all three games, starting with the pregame show before North Mac and Triopia at 4:15. that will be followed by New Berlin and Lincolnwood, and Routt and Porta/AC.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains travels to Beardstown, West Central heads for Pawnee, and Havana travels to Farmington.

In CS8, play, MacArthur hosts Lanphier.

In girls’ play, Rushville Indistry travels to Illini West, North Greene comes to ISD, and Porta/AC welcomes Canton.

The JHS wrestling team hosts Porta/AC and Routt.

Illinois College men and women play at Monmouth.

The 7A and 8A title games will be played later today at 3 and 6. St Rita and Brother Rice meet first, followed by Oswego and Mount Carmel.

Last night in boys action, South County rolled Edinburg 74-55, Triopia stopped Rushville Industry 58-52, Carrollton was beaten by Southwestern 43-36, New Berlin was stopped by Pontiac 61-53, Auburn stopped Carlinville 47-40, Athens beat North Mac 56-24, and Calvary crushed Pleasant Plains 70-50.

In CS8 action, Springfield lost to Edwardsville 41-39, Rochester fell to Collinsville 52-38, and Lincoln lost on the road to SHG 60-46.

In girls action, JHS fell to Lincoln 57-20.

In high school football title games yesterday, Fenwick held off East St Louis 38-28, and St Francis stopped Providence 39-35.