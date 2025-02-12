Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 12, 2025 at 6:41am

Last night, we had one game for you on WEAI. North Greene tripped up Triopia 47-32.

Elsewhere, West Central dumped Payson 69-63, South County nipped Griggsville Perry 46-43, Auburn dominated New Berlin 63-23, Carrollton lost to Jersey High in overtime 68-63, Pleasant Plains edged Porta/AC in overtime 67-63, ISD tripped Mississippi Deaf 81-60, North Mac lost to Hillsboro 55-42, Pittsfield lost to Beardstown 54-43, Calhoun romped past Pleasant Hill 60-39, Brown County stopped Barry 55-37, and Rushville Industry headed off West Prairie 61-37.

Around the CS8, Glenwood rolled Bloomington 57-32, Manual hammered Southeast 70-35, and SHG was beaten by Lincoln 51-37.

In girls’ action, JHS stopped Eisenhower 49-33 at the Bowl for Senior Night. In other action, GNW thumped Tri City 63-22, Triopia slipped past Pawnee 36-33, North Mac lost to Staunton 53-32, and Pleasant Hill rolled past Payson.

Illinois College stopped Grinnell in men’s basketball 109-71, but the women lost to Grinnell 72-49.

We plan to have basketball on the air tonight. Greenfield Northwestern will host West Central in Greenfield. Our pregame show will start about 7:20.

Elsewhere, Calhoun hosts Gillespie. In girls’ action, New Berlin South County plays at North Greene, Pleasant Plains welcomes Porta/AC, and Pleasant Hill entertains Camp Point.