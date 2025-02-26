Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Boys Schedule

Last night in girls’ post season sectional play, Carrollton eliminated Okawville 34-22, and Calhoun edged Brownstown 37-35 at Lincolnwood.

Havana lost to A Town 61-53 at Monmouth.

At Waverly last night, Camp Point thumped Staunton 58-22, and Carlinville lost to Pleasant Plains in the 2A sectional.

Tonight, we are at Winchester, Griggsville and Greenfield.

We open on WLDS with Routt and Payson at 6 PM. The pregame show starts at 5:45. We will skip the second game at Griggsville between the host school and Brown County. We will switch to Greenfield instead for Carrollton and North Greene, scheduled to start at 7:30. We will not do the GNW game with Madison.

On WEAI, we plan to carry two games from Winchester. We open with West Central and New Berlin at 6, with the pregame at 5:45. That will be followed by South County and Calvary.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry plays Delevan at Bushnell Prairie City. Calhoun meets Father McGivney at Raymond Lincolnwood.

In 2A action, Auburn plays Hillsboro at Greenville. Pleasant Plains takes on Riverton at Pleasant Plains, Porta/AC and QND clash at Pittsfield.

Illinois College plays baseball at Greenville.

