Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Play

By Gary Scott on January 22, 2025 at 6:37am

Basketball last night on WEAI took us to Greene County, where Carrollton took down North Greene at North Greene 50-40.

Around the area, Routt stopped Griggsville Perry 50-36, South County dropped Pawnee 39-31, New Berlin defeated Tri City 56-41, and Havana was thumped by Illini Central 61-47.

In girls’ action, New Berlin South County lost to GNW 37-30, and Pleasant Plains dropped Pawnee 53-21.

JHS defeated Quincy Notre Dame in a dual meet.

Jacksonville is back in action tonight at the Jersey Mid Winter classic. The Crimsons play Cahokia at 6, and our pregame will start around 5:45.

In girls action tonight, Brown County hosts Payson, Auburn plays Athens in the Sangamon County tournament, and North Greene goes to Metro East Lutheran.

In boys action, North Mac plays Staunton at the Macoupin County Tournament, Triopia heads to Brown County, and Pittsfield goes to GNW.