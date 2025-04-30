Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2025 at 8:10pm

Jacksonville held off MacArthur on the baseball diamond yesterday 9-2.

Elsewhere, West Central dropped Brown County 11-1, Payson stopped Western 16-1, Beardstown held off Triopia 9-5, Pittsfield hauled down Carrollton 10-4, Pleasant Plains knocked off New Berlin 3-0, and Havana is thumped by Brimfield 14-4.

In softball, JHS wallops MacArthur 26-3, Auburn crushed Riverton 16-1, Carrollton demolished GNW 21-0, Calhoun stopped Jerseyville 7-1, Liberty squeezed by Pittsfield 4-3 in 8 innings, North Greene lost to Beardstown 11-1, and Rushville Industry beat Triopia in 13 innings 5-4.

On the baseball schedule today, GNW plays at Pawnee, West Central is at North Mac, and Pittsfield

hosts New Berlin.

In softball, New Berlin-South County comes to Routt, Beardstown is at Brown County, Western invites in Southeastern, and Pittsfield heads to Griggsville.

In soccer, the Pleasant Plains invitational has the host school playing Porta/AC Athens, and Auburn meets Williamsville.

The JHS boys’ tennis team plays Springfield. The JHS track and field teams welcome Routt, ISD, West Central, Marquette Catholic and Meredosia.

