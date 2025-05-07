Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2025 at 5:34am

Jacksonville stopped SHG in baseball yesterday in Springfield 7-2.

Elsewhere, Carrollton dominated GNW 7-1, West Central knocked off Calhoun 13-1, Havana stopped Triopia 9-1, Williamsville edged New Berlin 2-0, and Porta/AC clipped Auburn 4-1.

In softball, JHS lost to SHG 6-0, Carrollton rolled Marquette Catholic 13-3, Rushville Industry came back and beat West Hancock 13-12, Auburn held off Porta/AC 6-0, GNW crushed Brown County 20-5, New Berlin-South County fell to Williamsville 10-1, and Pittsfield nosed out Pleasant Plains 10-8.

The JHS soccer team tied Southeast 1-1. Auburn blanked Pana 2-0.

The JHS boys’ tennis team downed Springfield High 5-4.

In baseball today, JHS is at Riverton, Routt goes to Pittsfield, Triopia hosts North Fulton, and Calhoun welcomes Staunton.

In softball, Pittsfield is at Routt, New Berlin comes to Beardstown, Western is at Mendon Unity, Porta/AC travels to Pawnee, Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill, Springfield plays at North Mac, and Payson comes to Winchester.

In soccer, JHS goes to Quincy Notre Dame.