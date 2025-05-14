Tuesday Scores-Wednesday Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 14, 2025 at 5:38am

Routt rolled over Calhoun in the WIVC Conference Tournament title game 7-0. .

Jacksonville High School posted a 4-0 win over Southeast. Havana held down South Fulton 10-4. Pittsfield crushed Liberty 18-7. Rushville Industry fell to Monmouth 8-6. New Berlin-South County shut out Carlinville 3-0. Beardstown fell to Illini West 14-4 in 6 innings. North Mac held down Macon Meridian 12-0. Pleasant Plains stopped Columbia 5-3.

In softball, Carrollton claimed the tournament title with a 9-6 win over Triopia.

Elsewhere, New Berlin South County posted a win over Brown County 9-3. PortaAC crushed Hart Em

19-0. Auburn downed Pleasant Plains 4-2.

Jacksonville High School travels to Springfield today to play baseball.

JHS will play at Southeast.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Mendon Unity, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Staunton, Pleasant Plains welcomes Lincoln, New Berlin travels to Petersburg, Beardstown heads to Macomb, and Pawnee comes to Auburn. In softball, JHS Routt game has been cancelled, Triopia hosts Pawnee, Greenfield Northwestern welcomes Staunton, and Havana is at West Prairie.